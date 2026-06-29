Courageous Truth

Courageous Truth

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Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
Jun 29

I”m very angry that Caulfield is receiving tax payer’s money. He can spread his misinformation through funding from the government. I didn’t agree to that as I’m sure many Canadians, if they were aware, wouldn’t condone this. He’s skilled at deceit.

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Henry Engelking's avatar
Henry Engelking
Jun 29

That was a courageous event. A difficult time for all involved, be we can be proud for speaking up and/or publically suppoting each other at the most dangerous time.

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