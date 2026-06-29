While the second An Injection of Truth townhall occurred over a year ago in March 2025, the meticulous documentation of these events is not an exercise in nostalgia—it is a strategic necessity. Establishing a permanent, unassailable timeline is essential to any successful forensic audit or legal action. We do not simply move on; we build the dossier. This establishes a rigorous, fact-based foundation to ensure the systemic regulatory failures of the past are met with strict legal liability, not historical amnesia.

In my recent post, I reviewed the first An Injection of Truth event from June 2024, where we presented the raw, unvarnished data regarding the biological mechanics of COVID-19 mRNA injections in children. That initial town hall shattered the institutional silence, and provided the evidentiary foundation that ultimately helped push through legislative changes to the Alberta Bill of Rights and prompted a formal government-backed data review.

Throwback Thursday: The Alberta Precedent – How Empirical Data Broke the Silence Courageous Truth · Jun 19 Two years ago yesterday, on June 17, 2024, we gathered in Alberta for a watershed event that resonated globally. Millions tuned in from across the world to witness the “An Injection of Truth”. Calgary Lougheed UCP MLA Eric Bouchard and CA President Darrell Komick courageously brought us together to facilitate a difficult, necessary conversation. We stoo… Read full story

Exposing the systemic failures of our captured regulatory institutions is only the first phase of this operation. The breach of public trust we have navigated over the past few years has left deep physical, emotional, and societal scars. Meaningful recovery and societal healing require a concrete, executive blueprint.

On March 3, 2025, sponsored by an unprecedented 10 United Conservative Party (UCP) constituency associations, we reconvened in Calgary for a follow-up summit: An Injection of Truth: Healing Humanity. Following opening remarks from Brad LaForge, MLA Eric Bouchard, and Darrell Komick, we established a strategic framework for the future. This second gathering was built on four essential pillars of recovery: acknowledging the systemic failure, identifying the exact biological and regulatory sources of the damage, pursuing rigorous medical and emotional healing, and finally, making our communities whole.

AIOT Presenters: Shawn Buckley, Dr Denis Rancourt, Dr Gary Davidson, Darrell Komic, Dr Joanny LIu, Dr David Martin, Dr David Speicher, Dr Byram Bridle

The entire An Injection of Truth: Healing Humanity can be viewed via the website and in this embedded video. The video below includes the event, the press conference, and the full interview with CTV and the panellists.

The Architecture of Accountability

To dismantle a crisis of this magnitude, we assembled a highly specialized coalition of legal experts, statisticians, and laboratory scientists. We moved beyond merely identifying biological hazards; we began forensically auditing the actual architecture of the pandemic response. This stood in stark contrast to the paid federal spin doctors who have spent years degrading public confidence in objective science.

The speakers took the stage in the following order, delivering a comprehensive analysis of the intersection of law, genomic science, and public policy:

Dr. John Campbell: Delivering a formidable opening address via video from the UK, Dr. Campbell anchored the summit in the pursuit of objective, testable reality. He drew a sharp operational contrast between genuine scientific inquiry and the manufactured narratives driven by vested interests. Acknowledging the coercive tactics used by captured institutions, he commended the professionals in the room who refused to capitulate to state-funded propaganda. He explicitly tied this pursuit of empirical truth to the sanctity of human life, reiterating the necessity of identifying the true causes of biological damage and constructing interventions that restore public health.

Dr. David J. Speicher: I focused on the independent genomic auditing of mRNA vaccines. I presented primary laboratory data from my peer-reviewed analysis of COVID-19 modRNA vaccine vials, revealing that residual plasmid DNA in Canadian vials that I personally tested exceeded regulatory limits by up to 627-fold. I emphasized the critical need to expose the deliberately inaccurate messaging from Health Canada and the necessity of independent, evidence-based oversight. On a deeply personal note, March 3rd was also my birthday. I was backstage, executing my pre-presentation preparation, when I was brought onto the stage to a crowd singing to me. It was a profound blessing, made even more significant by being officially awarded the Calgary White Hat by MLA Eric Bouchard on behalf of the City of Calgary. It was the best birthday celebration that I have ever had. Delivering my presentation in my sock feet was a necessary operational concession. The previous year, I developed severe blisters on the soles of my feet from walking 140 kilometers across Europe in just 10 days. It served as a humbling reminder that the pursuit of truth requires total physical and spiritual endurance.

Residual Dna And Sv40 In Covid 19 Vaccines An Injection Of Truth 2 3.53MB ∙ PDF file Download Dr Speicher's presentation from An Injection of Truth: Healing Humanity Download

Professor Denis G. Rancourt: An interdisciplinary researcher and statistician, Dr. Rancourt brought his rigorous statistical modeling to the stage. By stripping away manipulated epidemiological narratives, he revealed the raw, unassailable data on all-cause mortality, highlighting the demographic trends shaping these catastrophic spikes in excess deaths.

Dr. Gary Davidson: Serving as the Chair of Premier Danielle Smith’s Alberta COVID-19 Pandemic Data Review Task Force, Dr. Davidson provided a monumental policy update. Presenting the findings of his highly anticipated final report (released January 2025), he emphasized the absolute legal necessity of mandatory informed consent for COVID interventions. His findings specifically validated our prior warnings regarding vulnerable demographics.

Dr. Byram W. Bridle: The renowned viral immunologist from the University of Guelph delivered an uncompromising analysis of the complete failure of informed consent, specifically regarding pregnant and lactating mothers. Leveraging Health Canada’s internal documents and Pfizer’s post-marketing safety reports, he demonstrated that regulatory agencies lacked the required randomized clinical trials before implementing mandates. He detailed how unchecked, state-funded media smears directly catalyze threats against dissenting scientific experts. He concluded with a definitive legal demand: the government must compel architects of the pandemic response to testify under oath in formal parliamentary hearings.

Dr Bridle’s slides can be downloaded here.

Jeff Rath: As a constitutional and regulatory lawyer, Mr. Rath amplified the demand for legal accountability regarding Alberta’s pandemic response. He detailed class actions, vaccine safety data, and the profound legal liabilities of government decision-making.

Dr. Joanny Liu: Founder of Doc Resilience, Dr. Liu addressed the critical psychological toll of the pandemic response, providing actionable, clinical strategies to help attendees rebuild neurological and emotional resilience.

Shawn Buckley: A constitutional lawyer and counsel for the National Citizens Inquiry (NCI), Mr. Buckley shared the sworn testimonies gathered during the NCI Hearings. He discussed the absolute ethical responsibility to protect vulnerable populations from state overreach.

Dr. David E. Martin: Dr. Martin delivered a definitive and dynamic presentation exploring the irrefutable paper trail of patents behind mRNA technology. He meticulously audited the international innovation finance landscape, exposing the global structures that prioritized corporate profit over public health.

The presentations concluded with remarks from lawyer Bath-Sheba van den Berg, crystallizing the strategic Call to Action. The rigorous technical and legal discussions then transitioned into an exclusive networking reception. This gathering served as a strategic nexus for the legal and scientific powerhouses driving this movement. The organizers and attendees also honored me with a birthday celebration—an incredible moment of genuine fellowship and undeniably the most profound birthday I have ever experienced. This unity provided a sharp operational contrast to the ethical rot of the captured institutions we are currently auditing.

Dr Speicher with lawyers Jennifer Miller (Left) and Bath-Sheba van den Berg (Right)

The $20.7 Million Monopoly: Timothy Caulfield and the Legacy Press

Understanding the hostility of the legacy press and state-appointed critics simply requires following the capital. As rigorously documented by Dr. Gena Watteel in her recent ATIP disclosures (see: ScienceUpFirst’s $20.7 MILLION Sweetheart Deal), the state-funded “misinformation” industry is a highly lucrative monopoly. Timothy Caulfield’s initiative, ScienceUpFirst, secured over $20.7 million in federal funding through expedited, non-competitive directed grants, administrative rubber stamps, and direct back-channel lobbying to the CIHR President. We are not battling a legitimate scientific consensus; we are litigating against a taxpayer-funded PR apparatus designed to bypass peer review and control the narrative. It is this exact financial and institutional capture that our coalition is unified to dismantle.

The Press Conference and the Media’s Retreat to Rhetoric

We held a formal press conference prior to the main event to put the establishment on notice and provide legacy media the opportunity to ask empirical questions. Predictably, their engagement lacked scientific substance. However, their intellectual cowardice at the press conference quickly morphed into outright hostility once they witnessed the public response.

The main town hall drew a sold-out crowd of over 560 attendees, demonstrating a massive, undeniable shift away from captured health authorities. Threatened by this overwhelming turnout and the presence of world-renowned scientists, legacy media abandoned journalism and immediately deployed standard smear campaigns. CTV News Calgary dismissed the event as “controversial”, relying heavily on their usual network of state-funded proxies. They quoted Timothy Caulfield, who provided his standard soundbites claiming our event “further validates the wave of growing misinformation.”

The establishment’s refusal to engage with the science reached the national level. On January 29, 2025, The Globe and Mail published a political cartoon attempting to mock our efforts. Rather than assigning investigative journalists to examine a 627-fold exceedance in residual plasmid DNA, Canada’s self-proclaimed ‘paper of record’ chose to draw caricatures. This is the exact behavior of a captured media landscape retreating to juvenile ridicule when it lacks forensic data.

Dr. Bridle expertly dismantled Caulfield’s empty rhetoric: “People who have constantly accused people like me of spreading misinformation are doing it through rhetoric. I have yet to see any hard science brought to the table.” We brought hard data, clinical evidence, and genomic sequencing. They brought logical fallacies.

The Illusion of Consensus: Confronting the Echo Chamber

We did not stop at hosting our own summit. We took the truth directly to their doorstep.

On March 4, 2025, Timothy Caulfield participated in a town hall hosted by the O’Brien Institute for Public Health at the University of Calgary, focused on “medical misinformation.” Caulfield is a law professor with absolutely zero scientific credentials—not a virologist, not an immunologist. Yet, he operated as the state-funded face of the “Science Up First” initiative, aggressively promoting experimental therapeutics while failing to present empirical evidence.

Dr Cora Constantinescu, Dr Craig Jenne, Dr Myles Leslie, Dr Jeremy Grimshaw and Timothy Caulfield

Caulfield clearly expected to safely disparage our findings from within a curated echo chamber. He failed to realize that half the room had attended our executive briefing the night prior.

MLA Eric Bouchard, Dr. Bridle, and others had repeatedly invited Caulfield to debate the data openly. He refused every invitation. Since he refused to face us on an open stage, our coalition—including Byram Bridle, Darrell Komick, Eric Bouchard, Dr. Chris Shoemaker, Jeff Rath, Eva Chipiuk, and myself—occupied the table directly in front of the podium—a mere 10 feet from Caulfield himself.

We are ready to hear from Timothy Caulfield

Before the event began, Eric Bouchard shook Caulfield’s hand. Dr. Bridle then approached to do the same. Suddenly, Caulfield refused, claiming he was “sick with the flu.” Bouchard immediately called out the absurdity of the statement. I then approached, and Caulfield once again refused my handshake. He was visibly rattled by the presence of actual scientific authority.

MLA Eric Bouchard and Dr Byram Bridle confront Timothy Caulfield.

To protect themselves from having to answer hard, empirical questions from the experts sitting directly in front of them, the organizers ran the Q&A strictly through a sanitized online portal. The room, however, refused to comply. When a panelist made the staggering, mathematically absurd claim that COVID vaccines had only killed 10 people in Canada, a pharmacist from Saskatchewan in the audience confronted the panel directly with observations from her clinical practice. This direct testimony exposed the panel’s complete detachment from on-the-ground medical reality. The resulting chaos forced a lengthy halt to their scripted program.

When the event concluded, Caulfield immediately fled the room. It was the exit of an individual completely incapable of defending his positions under cross-examination.

Forging the Path Forward

The captured regulatory establishment relies on demoralization. They want the public to believe the institutions are too powerful to audit. We proved them wrong.

By weaponizing objective scientific truth with rigorous legal strategy, we are actively reclaiming our autonomy. A growing number of UCP constituencies are now demanding a full judicial review with subpoena powers to act on the Davidson Report.

The path to healing requires us to acknowledge the data, understand the regulatory failure, and hold the architects of this crisis legally and scientifically accountable. Stand with us, share this empirical data, and refuse to let compromised institutions dictate the narrative.

Fund Independent Scientific Oversight

Life-saving scientific data and rigorous regulatory due diligence must never be hidden behind an institutional firewall. All of our core genomic findings, peer-reviewed data, and regulatory risk assessments will always remain free and accessible to the public.

Conducting uncompromising molecular auditing and standing against captured institutions requires a heavily resourced war chest. True independent science demands independent funding. Capitalize our ongoing laboratory operations and public health advocacy by upgrading to a paid Substack subscription today. Your backing ensures we can build our health policies on a firm foundation of empirical truth, keeping this vital data weaponized for the clinicians, families, and independent lawmakers who need it most.

Weaponize the Dossier & Hold the Line

Distribute the Evidence: The architects of the prevailing medical narrative rely on public isolation and institutional compliance. Do not let them control the conversation. Distribute this article, the raw genomic evidence, and the findings of the Davidson Report to your networks, independent medical professionals, and local lawmakers to show them exactly what a successful push for judicial review looks like.

Join the Tactical Conversation: Alberta has laid the groundwork with the Davidson Report, but the fight requires continuous pressure. How can your jurisdiction leverage these findings to compel sworn testimony from health authorities? What mechanisms of legal accountability are you pushing for locally? Log your strategic assessments in the comments below.

Strategic Funding: To directly resource our independent genomic laboratory space outside of captured institutional platforms, direct contributions can be made via e-transfer support@davidspeicher.com or through my active GiveSendGo campaign .

B2B Advisory & Litigation Defense (Cyrus Scientific Inc.)": I operate exclusively on a retained executive basis. For Am Law 100 mass-tort litigators, federal regulatory reformists, and clinical testing networks requiring uncompromising technical due diligence, molecular assay validation, or high-stakes expert-witness defense, direct your formal inquiries to research@davidspeicher.com .

Monitor the Intelligence: Follow my real-time updates on X (@DJSpeicher) and track Cyrus Scientific and Dr. David Speicher on LinkedIn.

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