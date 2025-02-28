If you are in Alberta, Canada next week will be an epic week you won’t want to miss. March 3, 2025 will see the return of An Injection of Truth to Calgary, Alberta with an even better lineup than last year. Dr. Bryam Bridle and I return joined by Dr. Denis Rancourt, Dr Gary Davidson, Dr. David E. Martin, Dr. Joanny Lui, Mr. Jeff Rath and Mr. Shawn Buckley. It truly is a stellar line-up of medical and scientific experts who know the science so well it would put Mr Timothy Caulfield to shame.

Last year, I presented at the first instalment of An Injection of Truth and a press conference the following day. My presentation last year was about the residual DNA contamination I found in the Canadian modRNA vaccine vials and the possible mechanisms they can cause harm. This year my presentation will expand upon the residual DNA findings but also focus on the inaccurate messaging from the Canadian government and Health Canada during the pandemic.

This year the press conference will be held the afternoon before the event on March 3, 2025. The press release is below and I encourage all media outlets to attend. Our line-up of experts is ready and willing to answer any question.

I am excited about the event, and just as excited to mingle with people during the after-party celebration…with birthday cake.

If you attend the event please come and say Hi.

MEDIA RELEASE

An Injection of Truth: Healing Humanity town hall organizers call for the Alberta Government to “suspend all mRNA vaccinations for children, pregnant and breast-feeding mothers until clear scientific data determines the shots are safe”.

(Calgary, AB) Wednesday, February 26, 2025: Sponsored by 10 United Conservative Party (UCP) constituency associations the March 3, 2025, An Injection of Truth: Healing Humanity town hall is calling for a second time for the Alberta Government to support the recommendations set forth in Alberta’s COVID 19 Pandemic Response Report.

Commissioned by Premier Danielle Smith, the “Davidson Report” completed a data analysis regarding Alberta’s 30th Legislature response to the pandemic. The recommendations in the report are consistent with emerging scientific data from around the world as well as historical best practices, which included Canada’s federal pandemic plan that was discarded upon the declaration of a COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. David J. Speicher, a Canadian virologist, will present primary research from his examination of 44 COVID-19 mRNA vaccine vials. Dr. Speicher has found high levels of residual plasmid DNA and undisclosed SV40 promoter-enhancer nuclear localization sequences in the Pfizer mRNA vaccines. In the Canadian vials, the level of residual plasmid DNA was up to 627-fold higher than the regulatory limits.

Dr. Byram Bridle, a Canadian immunologist, virologist, and vaccinologist, has been calling for the immediate halt to mRNA vaccinations in children, pregnant and breast-feeding mothers until the shots can be proven safe.

Unlike paid Federal spin doctors who destroy public confidence in science, An Injection of Truth: Healing Humanity features eight well informed scientists, doctors, and lawyers who will share their primary research findings with Albertans. The four pillars of healing will be discussed by the presenters: Dr Gary Davidson, Dr. David E. Martin, Dr. Denis Rancourt, Dr. David J. Speicher, Dr. Byram Bridle, Dr. Joanny Lui, Mr. Jeff Rath and Mr. Shawn Buckley.

The Davidson Report recommendations are consistent with the American Senate Oversight Committee Report released December 4, 2024. Plus, American state legislatures are calling for a complete ban on mRNA shots by introducing legislation in eight states including Montana, Washington, Iowa, Idaho, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, and Florida.

A growing number of United Conservative Party Constituencies are calling for a full judicial review with subpoena powers to explore the Davidson Report recommendations. It’s clear from the current communication and transparency issues with AHS that the government is over the target of the problem. Reports of AHS scrubbing data from patient records should be troubling to Albertans.

For more information about the presenters and for ticketing information visit www.AnInjectionOfTruth.ca

Media Conference:

Scheduled for Monday, March 3, 2p Kananaskis Room Delta South Hotel, 135 Southland Dr. SE. Calgary, AB Please RSVP below.

-30-

Contact:

Please address your inquiries to

An Injection Of Truth: Healing Humanity - Art Matsui at 403.830.1123

