Today is Thanksgiving in the United States, and the work can wait a few hours. To the American colleagues, supporters and friends who have carried part of this with me: thank you. Canada keeps its own Thanksgiving on the first Monday in October, which has given me six extra weeks to think about what I am truly thankful for.

Some of you read the papers closely enough to catch what I had missed, and told me so plainly. Some of you sent records, made introductions, put questions to your own representatives, or funded the research and advocacy that no institution would pay for. Some of you simply send encouraging messaged to encourage me to keep going…those messaages made a huge difference to keep going on a week when everything seemed to be falling apart.

I have been blessed this year by the sheer number of people I have met and talked science with, more of them than I could name in a post this short. A few of those people I have recently met for the first time in Washington DC. Dr Richard Bartlett, a man of sincere faith and an evidence-based physician not afraid to fight for the actual health of his patients rather than for the comfort of a guideline. In the pandemic Dr Bartlett treated COVID-19 patients with inhaled budesonide and wasn’t afraid to share his knowledge publicly. He was not afraid to be cross-examined or challenged, which is the quality I have come to trust most in anyone who treats the sick.

Scott Faulkner was the first Chief Administrative Officer of the U.S. House of Representatives, and wrote about the reforms he made there in his memoir, Naked Emperors. He now sits on the board of the Photobiomodulation Foundation.

Left to right: Dr Richard Bartlett, Nick Bartlett, Tom and Monica Kerber of SunPower LED, myself, Scott Falkner and Nick Kosciolek. Washington DC, USA, October 2026.

So my blessing for you today is an ordinary one, and I mean every word of it. May your table be full and your house loud. May the people you have been praying for be sitting within arm’s reach of you. May the year ahead bring you work that matters, rest that restores, and the quiet satisfaction of having told the truth when it was easier not to. For those of you marking this day with an empty chair, or with an injury that has changed what the day looks like, may you be held gently by the people around you.

Enjoy the day. The evidence will still be here tomorrow, and so will we.

If you would like to, tell me in the comments one thing you are thankful for this year that you did not expect to be.

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