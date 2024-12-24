On November 5, 2024, I gave a guest lecture for BIO-351 Microbiology at Redeemer University for Dr. Yong Fang Zhu, a course I taught as a Sessional Assistant Professor in 2022. In 2023, the guest lecture that I gave for this course was entitled “Respiratory Viruses and the COVID-19 Pandemic” and included my findings of residual plasmid DNA and the SV40 promoter-enhancer nuclear localization sequences in the COVID-19 modRNA vaccines. However, as the student presentations focused on different aspects of the microbiome, and I wanted to challenge their thinking, I presented on Germ Theory and Terrain Theory of Respiratory Viral Diseases. The whole slide deck can be downloaded at the end.

Germ Theory and Terrain Theory were heavily discussed very early in the pandemic as two opposing ideas: big pharma vs natural health. These two theories emerged in France in the 1800s. The Germ Theory of Disease was developed by Louis Pasteur (1822-1895) who disproved spontaneous generation and built off the work of Robert Koch (1843-1910) i.e. Koch Postulates with the “One Disease, One Pathogen, One Cure” model. At the same time, Claude Bernard (1813 – 1878) and Antoine Bechamp (1816-1908), rivals of Louis Pasteur tried to explain disease as being due to the failures of the internal environment or 'terrain'.

Germ Theory was a good attempt to explain disease and was the model used by the pharmaceutical industry to launch a multi-billion dollar industry with Roche being the top pharma company in 2020 grossing US$328B. However, many diseases, such as respiratory illness, can be caused by several different pathogens many viral, bacterial or fungal. The Germ Theory holds mainly for primary infections but a secondary infection typically develops follows Terrain Theory where the primary infection as weakened the immune system (i.e. “terrain”) and allows another pathogen to take root.

The more science advances there more it is clear that our bodies are not that simple as there are many facets to a host-pathogen interaction and that it’s a mix of characteristics between the host, pathogen, and environment that actually leads to disease. The microbiome also plays a huge role.

Every area of our body has its own microbiome; these microbiomes can affect each other, such as the gut microbiome affecting the brain. Therefore, as Christmas is upon us and we are visiting family and friends be sure to look after your health.

I like how Dr. Mark Trozzi uses the “NEW START” model to encourage us to look after our health.

I always like to end my lectures with a Christian perspective and love these two quotes from Louis Pasteur.

Finally, I’ll leave you with this Christmas message I recently received from the Microbiology class at Redeemer University. I really enjoy how the students integrated their Christian perspective and what they learned in the Microbiology course, especially as many of them reflected on the microbiome. May these reflections challenge/encourage you throughout the holiday season. Merry Christmas.

